SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,187,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 105,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 84,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,994. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $187.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

