Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

