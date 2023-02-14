Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Buy at Argus

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

