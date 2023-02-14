Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

