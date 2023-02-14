SOMESING Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.34 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $51.34 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

