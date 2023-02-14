Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:DTC opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solo Brands Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.