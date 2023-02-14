Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 840,697 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.6 %

About Solid Power

SLDP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 1,478,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

