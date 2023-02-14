SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $297.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.28 and its 200-day moving average is $284.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.96.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $14,507,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,846.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.