SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in January

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,900 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,031,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $49.52.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.