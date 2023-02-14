Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 475,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of SCTL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 42,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,078. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.72. Societal CDMO has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.49.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

