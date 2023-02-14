Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Smartsheet worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 418.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,623 shares of company stock valued at $338,537. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
