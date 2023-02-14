Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Smartsheet worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 418.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,623 shares of company stock valued at $338,537. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

