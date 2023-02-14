SingularityNET Trading Down 30.1% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $438.45 million and approximately $158.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022107 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

