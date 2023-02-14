Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEVGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 466,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,687. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.