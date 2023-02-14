Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of SMEV remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 466,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,687. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

