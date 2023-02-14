Sigma Planning Corp Sells 864 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of WM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 336,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,592. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

