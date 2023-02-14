Sigma Planning Corp Sells 55,717 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,717 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $172.70. 2,304,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,725. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.