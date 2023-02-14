Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,322 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 242,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,910. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

