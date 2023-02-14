Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VYM traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 673,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,030. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63.

