Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 41,345 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,169,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,336,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $629.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

