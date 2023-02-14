Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 38,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,997. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 444.44%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.