Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Declines By 26.0%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Yotta Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,375,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

