Short Interest in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Drops By 27.4%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE VVNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 1,719,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivint Smart Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

