Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Rises By 90.6%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the January 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The9 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The9 Stock Down 5.5 %

NCTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 304,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,895. The9 has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The9

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

