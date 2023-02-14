Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 40.4%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

TLTZY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

