Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Expands By 40.0%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHVY remained flat at $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

