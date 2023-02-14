Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Expands By 16.5%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 163,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Stryve Foods

In other Stryve Foods news, Director B. Luke Weil acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 116,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $53,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,035.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Luke Weil acquired 35,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 602,019 shares in the company, valued at $451,514.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 353,831 shares of company stock valued at $227,240. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

SNAX stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.