Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Grows By 32.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Steppe Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Steppe Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Read More

