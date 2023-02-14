Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Increases By 44.7%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $7.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.