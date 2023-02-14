Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Decreases By 38.5%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of SWSS remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 51,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Springwater Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

