Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Declines By 29.9%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 269,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,328. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.80. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,162.35% and a negative return on equity of 186.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

