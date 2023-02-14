Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Decreases By 22.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.2 %

SOHOO stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $25.75.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

