Short Interest in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Declines By 33.5%

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $6.35 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Sonendo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,692. Sonendo has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonendo

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 19,500 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,168.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,617. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

