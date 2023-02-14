Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Increases By 25.9%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 50,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $825.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 1,171.43%.

In other news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 17,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $268,800.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,961,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,730.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $38,415.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.