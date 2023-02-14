Short Interest in SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Increases By 40.6%

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.0 days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of SHAOF remained flat at C$93.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$93.74 and a 52-week high of C$93.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.38.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.