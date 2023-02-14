Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Decreases By 33.3%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SIELY remained flat at $4.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Shanghai Electric Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

