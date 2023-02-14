Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Grows By 50.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STRNY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,903.33.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.67. 257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 113.50%.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

See Also

