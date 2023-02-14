Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Declines By 25.7%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSE:SAP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.48. 374,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
