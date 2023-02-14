Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Declines By 25.7%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.48. 374,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

Institutional Trading of SAP

About SAP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of SAP by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

