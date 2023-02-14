Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rises By 37.7%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 757.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. 23,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.86.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

