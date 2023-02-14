Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Increases By 36.4%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

