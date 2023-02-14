Short Interest in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Drops By 34.6%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.