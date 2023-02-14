Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Expands By 34.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 154,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,120. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.