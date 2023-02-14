Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 29.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

