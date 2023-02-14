Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 29.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.39.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.