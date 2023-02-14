Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declines By 25.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,820 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PMF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

