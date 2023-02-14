Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Drops By 24.1%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 408,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Nintendo by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,383. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

