Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Declines By 22.2%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 216,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NEXA remained flat at $6.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nexa Resources

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

Further Reading

