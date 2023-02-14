Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Expands By 40.0%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYMTL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.