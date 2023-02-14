Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 26.1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRAAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,337. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

