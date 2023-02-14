Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Decreases By 30.9%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 257.5 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:SMIZF traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMIZF shares. Bank of America cut Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.82) to €5.70 ($6.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

