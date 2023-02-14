Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Decreases By 45.7%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of MEDAF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.21. 78,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,663. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average is 0.21.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

