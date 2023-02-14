Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Decreases By 45.7%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medaro Mining Stock Up 12.8 %
Shares of MEDAF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.21. 78,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,663. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average is 0.21.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.