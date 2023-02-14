Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Decreases By 45.7%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of MEDAF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.21. 78,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,663. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.21 and its 200-day moving average is 0.21.

Medaro Mining Company Profile

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

