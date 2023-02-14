Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Decreases By 46.0%

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. RPO LLC increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 609,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Performance

NYSE:MBSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 197,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,903. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

