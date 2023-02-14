Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rises By 17.8%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $177.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

